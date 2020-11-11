Left Menu
Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh, and 83 more fatalities -- the highest since June 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:35 IST
COVID-19: Delhi sees record 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143

Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh, and 83 more fatalities -- the highest since June 16. The fresh infections, which took the city's case count to 4,51,382, came out of 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases was recorded on Sunday. The 83 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,143, the bulletin said.

The only time the city recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93). The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 41,385 from 39,795 the previous day, while the recovery rate stood at over 89 per cent.

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shared a copy of the order dated November 9 on Twitter.

Additional Chief Secretary (Services) held a meeting on COVID-19 management with principal secretaries of revenue and health departments, all district magistrates and CDMOs, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,947 on Tuesday from 3,882 on Monday.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali and Chhath Puja are days away. The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season, related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

