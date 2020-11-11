Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for augmenting the bed capacity in the central government-run hospitals in Delhi, in view of revised projections of up to 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day in the coming weeks under the third surge of the coronavirus infection in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:00 IST
Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for augmenting the bed capacity in the central government-run hospitals in Delhi, in view of revised projections of up to 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day in the coming weeks under the third surge of the coronavirus infection in the national capital. In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals, seeking the Union minister's direction to the hospitals run by the central government in Delhi to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.

The chief minister said Delhi is witnessing a renewed increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last few days and cited the revised response strategy 3.0 of the Dr Paul Committee, projecting up to 15,000 coronavirus cases per day during the third surge in the upcoming weeks due to the rising pollution, celebration of festivals, wedding season and other factors. At present, Delhi has a total bed capacity of 15,713, including ICU beds, for COVID-19 patients, he pointed out.

However, the shortfall of around 4,900 beds will have to be met by augmentation in hospitals run by both the Centre and the state government, Kejriwal said. The central government-run hospitals in the national capital have a proposed augmentation of around 1,092 beds, he said and requested Vardhan for the necessary directions so that the bed capacity in Delhi's hospitals for COVID 19 patients is adequate in the coming weeks. PTI VIT RC

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam rebukes Netflix, Apple, over lack of tax payments

Vietnams information minister on Tuesday accused foreign streaming companies like Netflix and Apple of skirting their tax responsibilities, saying it would create unfair competition for domestic firms. Foreign streaming firms, which have co...

Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn's pay

The defense team for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began questioning a key prosecution witness in a Tokyo court this week, seeking to show the alleged underreporting of income of his boss Carlos Ghosn was devised by others at the autom...

HC asks Delhi govt to file status report on steps taken to control COVID spread

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to file a status report explaining the steps it has taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic observing a surge in the number of infections in the last two weeks. During the hearing,...

Redmi Note 8 reportedly getting MIUI 12 update with October 2020 patch in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has started receiving the latest Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update with October 2020 Android security patch in India, several users reported on Twitter.While there is no official announcement regarding the updat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020