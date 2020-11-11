Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's Bali hopes for tourism revival as vaccine trials progress

Residents and businesses on the Indonesian island of Bali are hoping that news on the progress of experimental coronavirus vaccines will help them rebuild confidence in travel and lure tourists back to the struggling holiday hotspot. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on trials, a major victory against a virus that has killed more than a million people and devastated the global economy.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:46 IST
Indonesia's Bali hopes for tourism revival as vaccine trials progress

Residents and businesses on the Indonesian island of Bali are hoping that news on the progress of experimental coronavirus vaccines will help them rebuild confidence in travel and lure tourists back to the struggling holiday hotspot.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on trials, a major victory against a virus that has killed more than a million people and devastated the global economy. Hotels and street markets around Bali's Legian beach have this week seen only a trickle of guests and no shortage of open water for surfers waiting to catch waves or paddling back out to sea.

"I hope that the vaccine findings are correct, we hope that tourism in Bali will quickly return to normal as before, and our economy will continue as before," said Arta, who runs a stall selling colourful clothes. Bali last year had more than 10 million visitors, 6.3 million of whom were foreigners, the tourism agency said.

Indonesia has reported nearly 450,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 15,000 deaths, and travel curbs mean numbers will be considerably lower this year, even though tourism resumed in July in Bali. "I'm sure it will give the world a lot of confidence to travel again. Hopefully sometime by the middle of next year, when it can be distributed to everyone," Australian Craig McKenzie said of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer news was a watershed moment that could help turn the tide of the pandemic. However, mass roll-outs, which need regulatory approval, will not happen this year. Russia on Wednesday said its Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and said it had signed production and supply deals with 10 countries.

South African tourist Jane Nilsson remained sceptical, however. "Any vaccine is questionable ... Most people know pharmaceutical companies are in it for the money," said Nilsson, who said she had caught the coronavirus earlier this year. (Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wedne...

Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDAs victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen vikas raaj rule of development over an atmosph...

Faceless appeal scheme not available in serious fraud, international tax cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal...

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020