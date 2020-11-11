Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia set to start post-registration trials for second COVID-19 shot

Post-registration trials of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said, as authorities urged the population to cancel year-end holiday plans. Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:17 IST
Russia set to start post-registration trials for second COVID-19 shot

Post-registration trials of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said, as authorities urged the population to cancel year-end holiday plans.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. It has since developed a second inoculation and President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it would soon register a third shot against the virus.

In comments published on Wednesday, Golikova said post-registration trials of Russia's second vaccine, developed by Siberia's Vector institute, were expected to begin on Sunday. She added that Russia was planning to produce 500,000 doses of its main Sputnik V vaccine in November, lower than a previous forecast of 800,000 doses given by Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.

The country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that interim trial results for the Sputnik V vaccine had shown it was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Russia's results are only the second from a late-stage human trial, following on swiftly from data released on Monday by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which said their shot was also more than 90% effective.

While experts said the Russian data was encouraging, they warned that the results were only based on a small number of trial volunteers who had contracted COVID-19. Despite Russia's efforts to develop vaccines, the country remains under strain from a recent surge in cases, reporting a record high of 432 deaths as well as 19,851 new infections on Wednesday.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko called on the population to remain home with their families during New Year holidays, a period in early January when Russians often travel domestically and abroad, TASS news agency reported. Bars, clubs and restaurants in Moscow, the sprawling capital of nearly 13 million people, will be closed overnight for a two-month period to contain the virus, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The city, which has recorded more than 485,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, will feel its economic effects until May 2021, Russian news agencies quoted Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying. With 1,836,960 infections, Russia has the world's fourth largest number of cases behind the United States, India and Brazil.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and Caribbean to be slow: ILO

The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...

Kadapa district tops list in water conservation

Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, wa...

Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances

When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever. Under the ...

PLI scheme to revolutionise 'Make in India' initiative: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 11 PTI&#160;The governments decision to approve Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme for 10 sectors is set to revolutionise the Make in India initiative and will create competent, globally integral economies of scale for ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020