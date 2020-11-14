Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Enrique Paris said he believed Biden's leadership would allow for countries to present a more "united" front against the pandemic, avoiding the commercial battles by nations including the United States to secure ventilators, masks and personal protective equipment seen earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Corpses and burnt-out cars line Karabakh road as Russian troops deploy

Corpses of ethnic Armenian soldiers lined stretches of a mountain road in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday as Russian peacekeepers in trucks and armoured personnel carriers moved in after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia is deploying almost 2,000 troops along with tanks and other armour to secure a truce agreed this week after a six-week war over the ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan and surrounding areas in which Turkey-backed Azeri forces captured swathes of territory. Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan describe air strikes and machete killings in Tigray

Civilians fleeing fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region described bombing by government warplanes, shooting on the streets and killings by machete, as they joined thousands of refugees crossing into neighbouring Sudan. Speaking to Reuters on Friday in the Sudanese border town of al-Fashqa, where more than 7,000 refugees have sought safety, witnesses gave first hand accounts of the escalating conflict in Tigray, where government forces are battling fighters loyal to rebellious local leaders. After Ivory Coast election, fighting comes to a once-calm town

Before last month's presidential election, M'Batto in central Ivory Coast was a small, peaceful town where ethnic groups intermarried and churches and mosques existed side by side without friction, residents say. Two weeks on and the streets are littered with empty shotgun cartridges, shops have been burned down and at least six people are dead, killed in ethnic clashes that some fear could herald a repeat of Ivory Coast's civil wars in 2002 and 2010-2011. French prosecutors: Nice church attack and teacher's beheading are linked

The man suspected of knifing to death three people in a church in the French city of Nice had on his telephone pictures of the man who beheaded a middle school teacher near Paris 13 days earlier, prosecutors said on Friday. The discovery of the photos on the phone of 21-year-old Tunisian Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who was shot and wounded by police in the Oct. 29 attack, could indicate a common motive behind the two attacks. U.S. presidential election is not finally settled: Polish president

All indications are that Joe Biden will be the next U.S. president, but the election is not completely settled, Polish President Andrzej Duda was quoted as saying on Friday. President-elect Biden solidified his victory over Republican President Donald Trump on Friday after the U.S. state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. Police evacuating Ubisoft's Montreal office building in ongoing operation

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisoft's Montreal offices amid conflicting media reports that a possible hostage taking situation was underway, but was later reported to potentially be a hoax. "No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building," Montreal's police force posted on its official Twitter account, after announcing an ongoing operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and St. Viateur Street. National security adviser O'Brien to represent U.S. at Asia meetings

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien will represent the United States at back-to-back virtual summits with Asian countries this weekend, the White House said on Friday. O'Brien will lead the U.S. delegation in talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday evening U.S. time, or Saturday morning in Asia. Exclusive: Chile health minister hopes Biden victory will help avoid vaccine 'trade war'

Joe Biden's win in the U.S. election is raising hopes in Latin America that a war over medical supplies at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak will not be repeated once vaccines are approved for use, Chile's health minister told Reuters on Friday. Enrique Paris said he believed Biden's leadership would allow for countries to present a more "united" front against the pandemic, avoiding the commercial battles by nations including the United States to secure ventilators, masks and personal protective equipment seen earlier this year. UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to leave Downing Street

Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser, will stop working for Downing Street in mid-December as Johnson tries to reset his premiership after a series of failures in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Cummings, expected to stay until around Christmas, was pictured by a Reuters photographer clutching a box as he left Johnson's office in No. 10 Downing Street on Friday evening. Second wave, same strategy: Swedish COVID-19 czar defiant despite surge

Sweden remains steadfast in its strategy of voluntary measures and no lockdowns, the architect of its unorthodox COVID-19 response said on Friday, as the country battles a growing second wave of a disease that has now killed more than 6,000 Swedes. The Nordic nation of 10 million people, whose soft-touch approach to combating the virus has drawn worldwide attention - and harsh domestic criticism from some - has seen a surge in the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths in recent weeks.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority reported on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported in...

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

President-elect Joe Bidens top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging coronavirus as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The...

S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmi...

Golf-DeChambeau's Masters hopes in tatters after lost ball

Bryson DeChambeaus hopes of adding a Green Jacket to his U.S. Open trophy were in tatters after he incurred a lost ball in unusual circumstances during the second round at the Masters on Friday.Pre-tournament favourite DeChambeau was alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020