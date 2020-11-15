Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia 'victim' of own COVID-19 success as locals want to return - minister

Australia's triumph in reining in COVID-19 while infections surge in many parts of the world is making the country a "victim of our own success," as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said on Sunday.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 15-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 12:28 IST
Australia 'victim' of own COVID-19 success as locals want to return - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's triumph in reining in COVID-19 while infections surge in many parts of the world is making the country a "victim of our own success," as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said on Sunday. Australia closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed into the country in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

South Australia recorded three locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, its first in months, after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members, health officials said. This came after Australia saw on Saturday its first week of no coronavirus community transmissions and no related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Victoria, the hotspot of the pandemic, recorded on Sunday its 16th consecutive day of no new cases and no deaths.

"With what's happening with COVID-19 in other parts of the world, we're almost becoming a victim of our own success here in Australia, with more people wanting to come back," Education Minister Dan Tehan told Sky News television on Sunday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that with a growing number of Australians wanting to return, there are not enough quarantine facilities for others, such as thousands of international students.

"Within the existing caps, priority has to be given to returning Australians," Tehan said on Sunday. He said, however, that states and territories have been asked to submit plans for a safe return of international students. With foreign students contributing A$35 billion ($25 billion) a year to the Australian economy, Canberra had hoped to slowly allow their return in 2021.

Australia has recorded about 27,700 infections of the new coronavirus and 907 COVID-19 deaths, a fraction of what many other developed nations have seen, thanks to an impressive early response and strict measures that included sending Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, into months-long lockdown. ($1 = 1.3759 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee: Acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world

He was the actor who epitomised the best of world cinema, transcending the boundaries of country, state and language to give expression to Satyajit Rays cinematic vision and get framed in celluloid greatness. But the legacy of Soumitra Chat...

Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket firing

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underg...

Maha: Woman dies after acid attack by boyfriend

A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtras Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, he said, adding that the reason behind the at...

Cong leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Sunday paid rich tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the country will never forget the contribution he made for the self-respect of tribals. Born in 1875 in pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020