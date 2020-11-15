Left Menu
95 more die of COVID-19 in Delhi; positivity rate over 15 pc

Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 15.33 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported. On Sunday, authorities reported 95 more fatalities. The 10-day average death rate stands at 1.23 per cent, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:08 IST
Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.85 lakh on Sunday, while the positivity rate climbed to 15.33 percent. Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 21,098 tests conducted the previous day, the lowest since August 14, when 14,389 tests were done. Of the total tests conducted, 11,877 were rapid-antigen tests, and 9,221 were RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 15.33 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded. The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16. On Sunday, authorities reported 95 more fatalities.

The 10-day average death rate stands at 1.23 per cent, the bulletin said. The total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,85,405.

