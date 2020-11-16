Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more stable than expected at temperatures that ordinary refrigerators can provide and can be distributed using existing cold-chain shipping and storage infrastructure. HOW COLD IS COLD STORAGE? Moderna's vaccine is stable for up to six months at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), about home freezer levels, when shipped and stored.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:30 IST
FACTBOX-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more stable than expected at temperatures that ordinary refrigerators can provide and can be distributed using existing cold-chain shipping and storage infrastructure. That opens the door for its early use in hard to reach places that might not be appropriate for Pfizer Inc's vaccine which needs ultra-cold storage.

Here are details of how it could be distributed. HOW COLD IS COLD STORAGE?

Moderna's vaccine is stable for up to six months at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), about home freezer levels, when shipped and stored. The company said it expects the vaccine to be stable when kept at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 30 days, up from an initial projection of 7 days. The vaccine will be distributed in 10-dose vials and can be kept at room temperature for up to 12 hours after thawing.

By comparison, Pfizer's vaccine can be transported and stored for up to 6 months at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F). It can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to five days. WHEN WILL IT BE SHIPPED, TO WHOM?

Moderna's vaccine will be distributed by the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed program. U.S. health officials have said that at first they are most likely to distribute vaccines to healthcare workers, people who are in nursing homes, first responders and those with health conditions who are high-risk. Most Americans will be inoculated in May or June, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

Under Operation Warp Speed's distribution plan, the first group of shots will likely be distributed to and administered in closed settings, like hospitals and nursing homes. After January, as supply increases, those shots will start to be available in pharmacies, doctors offices and clinics as well as mobile clinics, the plan shows.

Health officials have said it will be easier to use Moderna's vaccine in these settings than Pfizer's. HOW WELL DOES THE MODERNA VACCINE WORK?

Moderna on Monday said its vaccine was 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19 based on early results from large studies. That is similar to Pfizer's which the U.S. drugmaker has said is more than 90% effective. Moderna data also showed the vaccine was capable of helping prevent severe cases of COVID-19, and it represented volunteers from diverse communities.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...

COVID-19 case spurt during Diwali puts strain on Guj hospitals

A sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases during Diwali festivities has put a strain on hospitals in Gujarat which is witnessing a rise in patient occupancy, prompting the state government to announce creation of more facilities to handle the si...

Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar CM again

Lok Janshakti Party LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister. In a tweet in Hindi, Paswan said, Congratulations to respected Nitish Kumar ji on becoming the chief minister again...

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Afr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020