Dip in COVID-19 cases in India

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Updated: 17-11-2020 12:49 IST
Dip in COVID-19 cases in India

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The last time India reported less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases was on July 15.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. India has conducted 12.65 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 so far with 8.44 lakh tests being done on Monday.

Since November 14 less than 9 lakh tests have been conducted for detection of the disease in the country. On November 13, 9,29,491 samples were tested. Before that India on an average was conducting over 11 crore tests per day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,90,370 while the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday. The 449 new fatalities include 99 from Delhi, 60 from Maharashtra, 53 from West Bengal, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Punjab and 21 from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,30,519 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,034 from Maharashtra followed by 11,541 from Karnataka, 11,495 from Tamil Nadu, 7,714 from West Bengal, 7,713 from Delhi, 7,393 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,881 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,480 from Punjab and 3,808 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

