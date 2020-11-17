Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doubling COVID capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle spike in cases in Delhi: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:44 IST
Doubling COVID capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle spike in cases in Delhi: Govt

Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday. A decision has also been taken to increase house to house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,000-8,000 teams will be put on this exercise, an increase from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi was testing very less in June at around 5,776 tests per day and that number rose to over 50,000 in September which after it plateaud out and the recent spike of COVID cases may be because many positive cases escaped the net.

"In the last two days, decision of urgent actions taken by the government included an increase in overall beds, including ICU beds, doubling testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day, right mix of RT-PCR and antigen tests, strengthening and augmenting home care support, mobilising doctors and nurses, enforcing quarantine of contacts, containment zone SOPs and COVID appropriate behaviour," he said. Elaborating further, NITI Aayog member V K Paul who heads COVID national taskforce said the ICU bed capacity will be increased from 3,523 to over 6,000 in the next few days in hospitals across Delhi. "The capacity, which was 3,523, we will increase it to over 6,000 ICU beds in the next few days. Arrangement of over 537 new ICU beds have been made at the 1000-bed Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID facility operated by DRDO. The Delhi government is making arrangements for 2,680 ICU beds, and big hospitals under the Centre like Safdarjung and Lady Harding, in these also 45 beds will be increased. We have a plan to increase ICU bed strength by 80 per cent," he said.

On increasing the testing capacity, Paul said that arrangements would be put in place to enable ICMR and central government laboratories to do 10,000 more tests a day. Besides that, 10 mobile laboratories will be deployed in the national capital. "We will utilise the capacity of science and technology research institutes for testing too," he said.

"If cases go up higher, we plan to ramp up the capacity to monitor 35,000 to 40,000 active cases in home isolation at any given time. We have a plan along with the Delhi government on that," he said. Paul further said that private sector has been a very important part of the government's efforts. "In order to improve coordination 10 multidisciplinary teams have been constituted which will visit private health facilities in Delhi to see whether they are following COVID-19 protocols and also help them serve the people better," he said.

"We can also take help of railways to provide quarantine beds. And in this regard 800 beds have been made available," he said. Giving an overall picture, Bhushan said over 12.65 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far and the cumulative positivity rate has come down to 7.01 per cent "Ten states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, account for 76.7 pc of the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country. We believe that effects of elections, Durga Puja, Diwali etc are still to be played out in full and may be seen in the coming weeks. We have to keep watching the new cases very carefully," he added.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump could withdraw troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

President Donald Trump may withdraw nearly all U.S. troops from Somalia as part of a global pullback that could see major reductions in Afghanistan and a slight drawdown in Iraq, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.The officials, who spo...

UK's Johnson raises ire of Scots independence-seekers with devolution "disaster" comment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the devolution of powers to Scotland a disaster, a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists as recent polls show a majority of Scots now support independence.The bonds holdi...

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...

BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will win the 2022 Assembly election and retain power in the stateThakur laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth about Rs 56 crore in Jaswan Pragpur Assembl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020