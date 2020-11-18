Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

It decided against reactivating its emergency loan guarantee scheme, which supported nearly 17 billion francs in state-backed credits this year, after deciding the economic effects of the second virus wave so far were not comparable with the first outbreak. Still, it would seek authorisation to create a new loan programme if the situation worsened dramatically.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:15 IST
Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday expanding its hardship support programme for companies particular badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic from 400 million Swiss francs ($439 million) to 1 billion francs.

The government said it will pick up most of the bill for the expanded scheme if parliament approves, paying up to two-thirds of the costs with the remainder being paid for by regional governments. Switzerland's short-time working compensation scheme would be extended, the government said, while sports clubs will receive support in the form of non-repayable grants under the proposals.

The government said it thought its existing package of measures was enough to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic, which has so far claimed 3,385 lives in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein. It decided against reactivating its emergency loan guarantee scheme, which supported nearly 17 billion francs in state-backed credits this year, after deciding the economic effects of the second virus wave so far were not comparable with the first outbreak.

Still, it would seek authorisation to create a new loan programme if the situation worsened dramatically. ($1 = 0.9110 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday votec unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration FAA certifies new airplanes after two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and raised questions...

Allow antigen testing in pharmacies, Madrid region tells Spanish government

The Madrid capital region is pressing the Spanish government to allow pharmacies to carry out mass antigen testing for COVID-19, tapping into a broad debate on the efficiency of the rapid tests.Antigen kits are less precise than standard PC...

Extortion, bio-warfare and terrorism: Extremists are exploiting the pandemic, says UN report

Terrorist, violent extremist and organized criminal groups are trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic to expand their activities and jeopardize the efficacy and credibility of response measures by governments,...

Wearing masks compulsory even inside personal vehicles: Delhi Govt to HC

Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020