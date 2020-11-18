Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says COVID-19 detected on more fish exports from India amid growing criticism

Chinese officials have claimed that traces of COVID-19 were found on more cold-chain imports from different countries, including India, amid increasing criticism from several nations that the testing and restrictions are not based on science and would disrupt trade.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:03 IST
China says COVID-19 detected on more fish exports from India amid growing criticism

Chinese officials have claimed that traces of COVID-19 were found on more cold-chain imports from different countries, including India, amid increasing criticism from several nations that the testing and restrictions are not based on science and would disrupt trade. Cold-chain imports from India, Russia and Argentina test positive for COVID-19 in one day in China, state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday.

Two Indian frozen butterfish packages, one Russian frozen salmon packaging sample and two Argentina frozen beef samples tested positive for COVID-19, the report said. Chinese officials said coronavirus traces were found on packages from 20 countries.

This is the second-time Chinese officials claimed to have found coronavirus on Indian fish exports. On November 13, China's General Administration of Customs suspended imports of seafood products from an Indian company for one week starting from Friday after COVID-19 was found on the outer packaging of some samples of frozen cuttlefish.

On November 16, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern questioned Chinese officials' assertions that meat products from her country had traces of coronavirus. “This is incredibly important to New Zealand. We are confident that our products do not, and are not, exported with signs of COVID on them given our status as essentially being COVID-free," Ardern said.

Asked for his reaction to the criticism by New Zealand and other countries that China's most recent COVID-19 restriction on imported products is not based on science and threatens to disrupt trade, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the accusations are totally groundless and unreasonable. “While the global COVID-19 pandemic remains severe, the competent authorities of the Chinese the government have taken necessary, reasonable and justified testing measures on imported food in the spirit of putting people's life and health first," he told a media briefing here on Wednesday. “We will adjust relevant measures in due course in light of the development of the epidemic situation and the need for prevention and control," Zhao said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes

Boeing Co won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again after two fatal crashes that triggered two years of regulatory scrutiny and corporate upheaval. The FAA detailed software upgrade...

Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, c.bank says

Zambia could have paid a coupon on one of its sovereign dollar bonds last Friday, but chose not to do so due to the need to treat all creditors equally, the copper producers central bank governor said on Wednesday. However, the finance mini...

American Airlines says first Boeing 737 MAX flights in December

American Airlines Group said on Wednesday it would make good on its plan to return Boeing Cos 737 MAX jets to passenger flights by the end of 2020 after the planemaker won U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA approval to fly them again....

U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday votec unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration FAA certifies new airplanes after two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and raised questions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020