COVID-19: Ghaziabad admin to launch massive 'mask movement'

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:52 IST
To check the spread of the coronavirus, the district administration here will launch a massive "mask movement", officials said on Wednesday. The municipal commissioner and the Mandi Samiti secretary have been designated as the nodal officers for the campaign, District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI, adding that the cooperation of government officials, resident welfare associations (RWAs), industrialists and monitoring committees has been sought for the purpose.

Teams have been formed to monitor the usage of masks and hand sanitiser by people. Public address systems would also be used to enhance awareness. Besides, a post-festival strategy has been chalked out. Keeping in view the ascending graph of COVID-19, the number of beds in hospitals would be increased. A demand has been put forward before the government to appoint a chest specialist and an anaesthetist at the combined district government hospital in Sanjay nagar. The number of surveillance teams has been increased from 876 to 1,100 to conduct a door-to-door survey of ailing persons. The daily testing target has also been enhanced from 5,000 to 6,000, Pandey said.

