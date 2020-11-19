COVID-19 cases increased in Delhi due to lack in planning, irresponsible behaviour of citizens

By Nishant Ketu The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi remains a cause of concern for everyone. However, according to doctors, there are various reasons behind the surge in cases in the national capital including the irresponsible behavior of the citizens.

Talking to ANI, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Cardiologist of Max Hospital said, "Delhi has a population of 1.9 crores, so surge in cases and fatalities is a matter of concern. We have to introspect, what is going wrong. Either our discipline or behavior regarding managing the COVID-19 situation was not good. This situation arose due to the irresponsible behavior of some Delhiites and some lack in the implementation of planning." "Delhi definitely has more population. There has been some mistake in our healthcare system as well because we are seeing that more than 7,000 cases have been reported in a week. Even the deaths surpassed 100-mark, this is a matter of concern. The markets are crowded, people are not wearing masks properly, they are not following social distancing," he added.

Dr. Kumar further said that if we look at the current statistics, 25 per cent of the total cases have been reported in Delhi and 25 per cent of the deaths are occurring here. Speaking about the lack of ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals, Dr. Kumar said that "ICU Beds are not available anywhere here. Patients are roaming in different hospitals in search of beds. Even the ventilators are occupied, so the situation is really bad in Delhi. This time, many serious COVID-19 cases are being reported here, who are in need of ICU care and ventilators." "Such arrangements will have to be made immediately, where at least ICU facility can be made available. Lack of ventilators is a concerning issue," he added.

However, Dr. Kumar gave a positive response to the results coming from the trial of Pfizer's vaccine. "Pfizer vaccine, which has just completed its third phase trial, has shown that it is 95 pec cent effective. This is a vaccine made of Nobel technology, which goes into the body and activates the immune system to fight COVID-19. However, the issue with the vaccine is that its storage must be at minus 17 degrees temperature. The problem might come in transporting and storing it," said Dr. Kumar.

"Most hospitals have refrigerators ranging from minus two to minus eight degrees. I think an ultra-cold freezer will have to be made for this. But, it is still good news and we can see a ray of hope," he added. Delhi has reported 42,458 active COVID-19 cases, 4,52,683 recoveries and 7,943 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)