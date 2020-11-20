Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt renews MoU with PMSRF to provide free cardiac treatment to needy kids

The Odisha government on Thursday renewed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac remedy providers to the needy kids of the state for the subsequent two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:07 IST
Odisha govt renews MoU with PMSRF to provide free cardiac treatment to needy kids
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Thursday renewed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac remedy providers to the needy kids of the state for the subsequent two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad. The hospital was roped in on November 18, 2018, for providing free cardiac services to children with cardiac ailments.

As per the agreement, the Odisha government identifies and bears the transportation cost of ailing children. "All the services are provided free of cost. Till now, 1019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments. The next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after a brief pause due to the COVID situation," the state government said. On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that his government is committed to make all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of the people of the state, especially the under-privileged and the under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent and time-bound manner. One such remarkable step in this direction has been to ensure that the needy people of Odisha get free cardiac treatment and are given a new lease of life, he added. Patnaik further expressed happiness over free treatment of over 1000 patients from the state with cardiac defects since the agreement with the PMSRF a couple of years back. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

State govt's consent must for CBI to probe in its jurisdiction: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the consent of state government is mandatory for a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe in its jurisdiction and the Central government cannot extend the agencys jurisdiction to any state without permissi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of Orlando Hall

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Thursday cleared the way for the Justice Departments plan to execute Orlando Hall, an African American, by lethal injection, overturning a lower courts order that blocked it on the grounds of the method of exe...

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity Pfizer vaccine is 95 effective in trialThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and ...

Sports News Roundup: German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals; Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP FinalsFrench Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britains Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020