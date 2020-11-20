Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO welcomes COVID-19 immunity study, gives hopes for vaccines

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:40 IST
WHO welcomes COVID-19 immunity study, gives hopes for vaccines
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

A British study that found people who have had COVID-19 are unlikely to contract the disease again for at least six months is good news and also provides hope for vaccines, a World Health Organization (WHO) senior official said on Friday.

"This is really good news to see that we are seeing sustained levels of the immune response in humans so far," Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news conference. "It also gives us hope on the vaccine side."

Maria van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said: "We still need to follow these individuals for a longer period of time to see how long immunity lasts."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American star Gio Reyna extends Dortmund contract to 2025

American youngster Gio Reyna has extended his contract with German team Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said Friday.Reyna, the son of f...

Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh fine on three individuals for IPO fund diversion

Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 45 lakh on three individuals for diverting proceeds from the initial public offer of Paramount Printpackaging Ltd PPL and making wrong disclosures. A fine of Rs 15 lakh each has been imposed on Div...

Children want political parties to include their issues in poll manifestos

Four thousand children from 40 organisations in Assam on Friday released a manifesto listing their problems so that they are included by political parties in their manifestos for the 2021 state elections. The children from 17 districts of t...

Assam Cong hits out at Himanta for accusing it of pursuing communal agenda

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Friday said that the party was yet to enter into an alliance with the AIUDF and it was the BJP that had earlier joined hands with the same party AIUDF which it now calls communal. Reacting to senior BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020