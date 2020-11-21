Rajasthan CM asks hospitals, medical personnel to provide treatment with utmost care

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked all hospitals and medical personnel of the state to provide treatment with utmost care in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private hospitals should fulfil their social, moral and professional obligations and provide health services at the prescribed rates as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the guidelines of the government, he said while interacting with representatives of private hospitals online. "In this odd situation, our highest aim is to save lives and not to earn profit," Gehlot said in a statement. The chief minister said that coordination between the private and public sectors, makes it easier to face any challenge. The state has so far managed the coronavirus situation excellently in collaboration with the private sector, and patients have been given timely treatment, Gehlot said.

He said that due to cold conditions and the festive season, coronavirus cases have been increasing for the past few days. Patients are reaching hospitals in critical condition and in view of this, it is necessary to increase the number of ICU beds and beds with oxygen facility, the chief minister said.

The Rajasthan government is continuously expanding medical facilities in state hospitals. Private hospitals should also increase number of beds so that not a single coronavirus infected patient is denied treatment, Gehlot said. He said that it is a tradition of Rajasthan to work together in a disaster. Gehlot also appealed to people not to take the disease lightly and take precautions, including wearing masks..