Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance as U.S. nears 12 million COVID-19 cases

Friday marked another milestone in the United States as the highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported - 196,815 infections in a day. Health officials have warned that the burgeoning wave of infections could soon overwhelm the healthcare system if people do not follow public health guidance, particularly around not traveling and mingling with other households for Thursday's traditional Thanksgiving celebration.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 02:45 IST
Many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance as U.S. nears 12 million COVID-19 cases
More than 1 million people flew through U.S. airports on Friday, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. Image Credit: ANI

Millions of people in the United States were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of COVID-19 as the nation was on the verge of recording its 12 millionth case on Saturday. More than 1 million people flew through U.S. airports on Friday, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. That made it the second-heaviest domestic air traffic day since the start of the pandemic, despite pleas from health officials for Americans to stay home and stop the spread of the virus.

"This is the 2nd time since the pandemic passenger volume has surpassed 1 million," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Friday marked another milestone in the United States as the highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported - 196,815 infections in a day.

Health officials have warned that the burgeoning wave of infections could soon overwhelm the healthcare system if people do not follow public health guidance, particularly around not travelling and mingling with other households for Thursday's traditional Thanksgiving celebration. Still, video footage on Twitter showed more than a hundred people, wearing masks, crowding departure gates at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday. Lines for TSA checkpoints and kiosks at Chicago O'Hare airport were also long on Friday and "reminiscent of pre-pandemic times," local TV station WGN reported.

The number of Thanksgiving air travellers was expected to decline by 47.5% from 2019, but 2.4 million people were forecast to take to the skies, according to a report earlier this month from the American Automobile Association. It said the number travelling by car was expected to fall by only about 4%. "For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure," AAA Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued a "strong recommendation" to Americans to refrain from all kinds of travel over Thanksgiving. "We're alarmed with the exponential increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," CDC official Henry Walke told reporters on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was on track to surpass 12 million on Saturday, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita. The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed nearly 255,000 lives in the United States - more than in any other nation - according to a Reuters tally of public health data, and the recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the virus.

Reuters data shows the pace of new U.S. infections has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last 6 days since the country hit 11 million. This compares with the 8 days it took to get from 10 million cases to 11 million, and the 10 days it took to get from 9 million to 10 million. Seven governors of Midwestern states- Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan - encouraged their residents to heed medical advice over the holidays and not to celebrate Thanksgiving with people outside their households.

In a video message, the governors also referred to the recent announcement from Pfizer Inc that its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective. Pfizer said it would seek emergency-use authorization of its vaccine from U.S. regulators, the first such application. "This is great news, but it doesn't mean we can let our guard down," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia confident Biden will pursue regional stability, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Saturday he was confident that Democrat Joe Bidens incoming U.S. administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation. Riy...

WRAPUP 6-Trump and allies launch new efforts to overturn Biden victory in key states

Battered by setbacks in a desperate bid to overturn the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud on Saturday and his allies tried to block official recognition of Democrat Joe Bidens ...

Rugby-England's ever-improving May shows his class

Jet-heeled winger Jonny May moved joint second on the all-time England tryscorers list on Saturday, bagging two, including one sensational 90-metre effort, as England beat Ireland 18-7 in the Nations Cup at Twickenham. May had gone five gam...

U.S. hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance

The United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020