Surat's COVID-19 tally crosses 40k, 266 new cases detected

Surat's COVID-19 tally reached 40,217 after 266 new cases were detected on Sunday, while two deaths took the toll to 1,051, an official said. The city limits accounted for 213 of the new cases and 177 of the 220 people discharged during the day, he added.

With 28,565 people getting discharged in the city, its recovery rate now stood at 94.05 per cent. "Currently, 14,104 patients are quarantined in the city and 419 hospitalised, including 63 in the civil hospital and 72 in SMIMER. The city's Athwa locality reported the highest number of 47 new cases, taking its tally to 5,821, followed by Katargam with 5,070," the official said.

In rural Surat, Choryasi reported the highest number of 18 new cases, taking its tally to 2,119, followed by 13 in Kamrej, which now has 2,208 cases, the highest among nine talukas..