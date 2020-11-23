Left Menu
25,000 health workers identified in Meghalaya for first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

The Union government is yet to send more details on the vaccine that is supposed to be administered, Kumar said, adding that advance planning and preparation is necessary, considering the magnitude of the exercise. As of Monday, 11,339 people have contracted the viral infection in the state, of which 110 have succumbed to the infection and 10,335 recovered.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:23 IST
25,000 health workers identified in Meghalaya for first batch of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image

The Meghalaya government has identified around 25,000 health workers who will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority, as and when the first batch is rolled out, an official said on Tuesday. In accordance with the directions of the central government, the state has enlisted around 25,000 healthcare workers, both public and private, who would be covered during the first phase of vaccination, Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar said.

The rollout is expected to be smooth and successful, the health commissioner said. Kumar, who is also the COVID-19 task force chief in the state, had said during a meeting on Sunday that the whole exercise of vaccination will be taken up in phases.

Among others, the National Health Mission state chief, representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Urban Affairs Department, UNDP, WHO and various religious organisations attended the meet. The Union government is yet to send more details on the vaccine that is supposed to be administered, Kumar said, adding that advance planning and preparation is necessary, considering the magnitude of the exercise.

As of Monday, 11,339 people have contracted the viral infection in the state, of which 110 have succumbed to the infection and 10,335 recovered.

