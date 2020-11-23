Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 health workers at Ahmedabad civil hosp infected by COVID-19

The civil hospital, located in Aswara area and having a capacity of 1,200 beds, has seen a rise in number of new COVID-19 patients since the last week, with several of them in moderate and severe health condition and requiring oxygen, officials said. "Around 60 health care workers are currently under treatment for COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:53 IST
60 health workers at Ahmedabad civil hosp infected by COVID-19

Nearly 60 health workers at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad, the largest COVID-19 facility in Gujarat, are currently infected by coronavirus amid a recent spike in cases across the city, officials said on Monday. The civil hospital's medical superintendent, J V Modi, said with this, around 430 doctors, nurses and other staff of the facility, including paramedics and sanitation workers, have contracted COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

Three of these staff members - a nurse and two sanitation workers - died of COVID-19, he said. The civil hospital, located in Aswara area and having a capacity of 1,200 beds, has seen a rise in number of new COVID-19 patients since the last week, with several of them in moderate and severe health condition and requiring oxygen, officials said.

"Around 60 health care workers are currently under treatment for COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. They are either in home isolation or hospitalised, as per the requirement," Modi said. The hospital's Additional Medical Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said the recent spike in number of COVID-19 patients has also led to a significant increase in the consumption of medical oxygen.

He said over 800 beds at the COVID-19 hospital are occupied, and the number has come under control after treatment facilities were created in other hospitals. "Since last one week, the number of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 condition is increasing. There were around 95 such patients on Sunday. These are the patients who require oxygen," he said.

"Following the rise in number of patients with moderate to severe coronavirus, we need to fill our 20,000- litre oxygen tanker twice a day," Joshi said. The city is seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, with the number of infections going past 300-mark every day, straining the hospitals treating such patients.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is working to requisition more number of private hospitals to increase the number of beds available for treatment, officials said. On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded 351 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. As of now, the city has 2,865 active cases.

A total 1,916 patients have died in Ahmedabad so far, as per the civic body..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EBG Federation to release Annual Position Paper

The EBG Federation, formerly known as European Business Group, is launching its 18th Annual Position Paper on 25th November. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year event-cum-launch-ceremony will be virtually attended by all the pri...

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Hyderabad Telanganas fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three...

Surge in greenhouse gases sustained despite COVID lockdowns - U.N.

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, warning against complacency.Many s...

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israels Army Radio reported.Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020