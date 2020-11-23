Farooq, Omar to be in self-isolation for another week

Left Menu
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah will continue to be in self-isolation for another week after a member of the household staff at their residence here tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. On November 17, Omar Abdullah had tweeted: "My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah will continue to be in self-isolation for another week after a member of the household staff at their residence here tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The father-son duo went into self-isolation last Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for the virus. The NC leaders got themselves tested and it returned negative.

"After last week's secondary contact we got tested today. Members of the household staff were also tested. One of the staff members tested positive," Omar Abdullah tweeted. "As a result our period of self-isolation is extended by a further week & we will take another precautionary test on Monday next. On November 17, Omar Abdullah had tweeted: "My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test." PTI SSB HMB HMB

