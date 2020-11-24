Left Menu
Assams COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,11,682 after 169 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 975, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total 2,11,682 positive cases, 975 people have died and three migrated out of the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:34 IST
Assam logs 169 new coronavirus cases

Assams COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,11,682 after 169 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 975, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Altogether 131 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,07,525, the minister said.

The number of active cases currently is 3,179. "Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today.....Condolences to all bereaved families," Sarma tweeted.

An 85-year old woman died in Dibrugarh while the death rate remained constant at 0.46 per cent, he said. The 169 new cases which include 56 from Kamrup Metropolitan district were detected out of 25,225 tests conducted during the day.

The total number of tests conducted in the state reached 51,63,201 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests. Of the total 2,11,682 positive cases, 975 people have died and three migrated out of the state.

