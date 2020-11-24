Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy set for 16 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots in early 2021 -source

"Italy will receive 4 million shots as early as January and it will receive a further 12 million within the following three months", the source told Reuters, cautioning that this timing was subject to approval of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford developed vaccine by the European Medicine Authority. AstraZeneca said it will have as many as 200 million doses by the end of 2020, around four times as many as U.S. competitor Pfizer.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:28 IST
Italy set for 16 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots in early 2021 -source
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Italy is set to receive 16 million shots of the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca in the first months of 2021 as part of a supply deal agreed at a European Union level, a government source said. This initial supply will immunize 8 million people as the AstraZeneca vaccine requires an initial shot followed by a booster, the source said on Tuesday.

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the pandemic, became the sixth in the world to surpass 50,000 coronavirus related deaths on Monday, and second in Europe after Britain. The doses are in addition to the initial 3.4 million Rome is due to receive from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech , which are expected as early as January.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine on average prevented 70% of COVID-19 cases in late-stage trials. This rose to 90% in a group of participants who accidentally received a half dose followed by a full dose. "Italy will receive 4 million shots as early as January and it will receive a further 12 million within the following three months", the source told Reuters, cautioning that this timing was subject to approval of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford developed vaccine by the European Medicine Authority.

AstraZeneca said it will have as many as 200 million doses by the end of 2020, around four times as many as U.S. competitor Pfizer. And it said 700 million doses could be ready globally as soon as the end of the first quarter of 2021. The EU has secured up to 400 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WR's first Kisan Rail leaves for Guwahati from Indore

The first Kisan Rail of Western Railway WR carrying 180 tonnes of onions left for New Guwahati station from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Railway officials said 20 general category coaches are attached in this Kisan Rail, which they ...

2G case: HC upholds appointment of SPP, ASG for CBI appeal against acquittal of accused

The Delhi High Court has held that the appointments of Special Public Prosecutor SPP and Additional Solicitor General ASG -- to file and conduct the CBI appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case -- is in...

UK family loses court battle in US diplomatic immunity case

The parents of a British teen who was killed in a car crash lost a court battle with the UK government Tuesday over whether their sons alleged killer, an American woman, had diplomatic immunity. The family has been seeking justice for 19-ye...

Dutch DJs spinning tunes from home to beat lockdown blues

In normal times, Dutch disc jockey Oliver Heldens performs for thousands of fans at electronic dance shows around the world.But with festivals cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 25-year-old has spent most of 2020 in lockdown pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020