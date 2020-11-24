Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increased testing, infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:28 IST
Increased testing, infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle coronavirus. Highlighting the steps taken by his government to contain the infection, the chief minister told the PM about the ban on firecrackers, law on wearing of masks, night curfew in worst-hit districts and the restrictions on gatherings, according to an official statement. In the virtual meeting, he also shared inputs about the strengthening of infrastructure like oxygen generation plants, increase in the number of ICUs and oxygen beds in hospitals, the statement added.

Gehlot said the state government is testing over 30,000 samples a day, which stood at 18,000 tests a day in the months of September and October. He said Rajasthan is ahead in all parameters and the death rate has remained consistently below one per cent.

The present death rate in the state is only 0.89 per cent, he said, adding that a detailed analysis of the causes of deaths have been undertaken since the outbreak of the pandemic. Gehlot told Modi that the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing is the most reliable instead of the rapid antigen tests. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the only two states in the country where the coronavirus investigation is being done through the RT-PCR method, he said.

He said about 42 lakh tests have been conducted using the technique in Rajasthan. The positivity rate is 5.8 per cent in the state, which is much better than the national average of 6.89 per cent, he said, adding that his government is working to bring it below 5 per cent..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon, pharma firms should help COVID-19 vaccine reach poorest - German minister

Companies that have benefitted from the coronavirus crisis, such as Amazon and drugmakers, should join wealthy countries in helping to fund access to vaccines for poorer nations, Germanys international development minister said on Tuesday. ...

NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported. The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 1220 a.m. as North Jersey Coast L...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...

Eco activity up on pent-up demand, may not sustain: Icra

The pick up in economic activity in October is the result of pent-up demand and may not sustain going ahead, domestic ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday. Multiple fast-paced indicators, including GST collections, have been showing a shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020