New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

. DES53 PB-FARMERS-MARCH Punjab farmer bodies flay sealing of borders by Haryana, say ready for 'historic' stir Chandigarh: Punjab farmer bodies on Tuesday condemned the Haryana government’s decision of sealing its borders with the state on November 26 and 27 in view of their protest march to Delhi over the Centre’s farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:26 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DEL79 UP-LD LOVE JIHAD UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. .

DEL87 HR-BORDERS-2NDLD FARMERS Farmers' march: Haryana seals borders with Punjab on Nov 26, 27 Chandigarh: Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. . DES53 PB-FARMERS-MARCH Punjab farmer bodies flay sealing of borders by Haryana, say ready for 'historic' stir Chandigarh: Punjab farmer bodies on Tuesday condemned the Haryana government’s decision of sealing its borders with the state on November 26 and 27 in view of their protest march to Delhi over the Centre’s farm laws. .

DES37 PB-FARMERS-CENTRE-TALKS Amarinder welcomes Centre's invite to farmers for talks Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to invite farmers for another round of talks over the agriculture laws on December 3. DES14 PB-TRAINS Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track Amritsar: The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre’s farm laws refused to clear a track here. DES44 PB-PM-VIRUS-STATES Amarinder skips PM's meet on COVID-19 due to bad health Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday could not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers and other representatives from states and union territories to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy because he was not well. . DES48 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 33 COVID-19 deaths, 2,329 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported 33 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day fatality count so far, taking the death toll to 2,249 while 2,329 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,22,292 DES45 RJ-VIRUS-GHELOT-LD PM Increased testing, infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle coronavirus. DES50 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP sees 33 more deaths due to COVID-19, caseload now 5.31 lakh Lucknow: The death toll from COVID-19 mounted to 7,615 in Uttar Pradesh with 33 more fatalities, while the infection count climbed to 5,31,050 on Tuesday after the detection of 2,274 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to an official statement. .

DES40 UP-VIRUS-YOGI-MODI Preparations on for massive coronavirus vaccination drive: Adityanath to PM Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive and required logistics will be in place in advance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told PM Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. DES41 HP-VIRUS-CAMPAIGN Door-to-door campaign launched in HP to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 Shimla: Amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19. . DES28 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 528 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,160 on Tuesday with 528 more people testing positive for the infection, while 11 more patients died..

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
