COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with chief ministers of eight states, an official release issued here after the meet said.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:56 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with chief ministers of eight states, an official release issued here after the meet said. Baghel attended the meeting via video conferencing from his residence office, the statement said adding measures taken for the prevention of Covid-19 infection in various states of the country were reviewed. "Preparation and action plan for vaccination in near future was also discussed in the meeting," the statement said.

The release added, "Chief Minister informed in the meeting that in Chhattisgarh, Covid-19 situation is under control. Every day, 23,000 screening tests are being done. There were no cases of Covid infection in rural areas earlier, but later a few cases were reported. "But Mitanins (female health volunteers) have done commendable work for the prevention of Covid-19 infection. The number of beds with oxygen facility and ICU beds has been increased. All the medical colleges in the state have RT-PCR facility. Four new labs have been established for testing. From October month, the number of new cases has gradually declined. The number of COVID cases has decreased by 50 per cent, but there is no reduction in the number of tests being conducted."

Chief Minister said that initially there were very few cases of corona in Chhattisgarh, but as people started people from other states began to come, the number of cases significantly increased. He added that oxygen plots would be set up in medical colleges. (ANI)

