Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU drug regulator 'very hopeful' can endorse COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas

But until we look at the raw data and make sure that it is what is says on the box, we can't recommend it for the European public," she said. "Let me say that 90% effective is very, very good for a vaccine, so the possibility that this will be supported in practice by what we see in the dossier makes us look very optimistically at this," Cooke said, when asked about data from all three companies.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:21 IST
EU drug regulator 'very hopeful' can endorse COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is "very hopeful" it will be able to give a positive scientific opinion on COVID-19 vaccines seeking regulatory approval before Christmas, the regulator's new chief said on Wednesday.

"All going well we would be very hopeful that we could have a positive opinion before Christmas," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke told RTE radio in an interview. British drugmaker AstraZeneca followed U.S. rivals Pfizer and Moderna on Monday in publishing successful pivotal trial data for its COVID-19 vaccine, giving the world's fight against the pandemic a third new weapon.

Cooke was quoted on Tuesday by the Irish Independent as saying the EMA's aim was to reach a positive recommendation on a similar timeline to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is expected to have a verdict in mid-December on Pfizer's proposed vaccine. "What we hear at the moment is the results coming out of the clinical trials and these are very positive. But until we look at the raw data and make sure that it is what is says on the box, we can't recommend it for the European public," she said.

"Let me say that 90% effective is very, very good for a vaccine, so the possibility that this will be supported in practice by what we see in the dossier makes us look very optimistically at this," Cooke said, when asked about data from all three companies.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archery Association of India gets Govt recognition

Archery Association of India on Wednesday finally got back the government recognition eight years after it was withdrawn for its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code. The much-delayed election...

New land law will check JK’s Roshni-like scams, illegal land grabbing: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the new land law will check Jammu and Kashmirs Roshni-like scams and illegal land grabbing He said the law is also against mafia members of the politician-administration nexus who have been f...

Lawyer Katherine Tai a Congress favorite for Biden trade czar

As President-elect Joe Biden builds his economic team in the coming days, some influential lawmakers are urging him to choose Katherine Tai, the Democratic trade counsel on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, as U.S. trad...

HC unhappy over Raj police taking away woman, directs state to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan Polices act of taking away a woman from the national capital against her will in connection with a criminal case and said that her detention appeared to be illegal and the state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020