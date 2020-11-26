Rajasthan Health Minister visits wards of COVID dedicated hospital where he's admitted

Despite being COVID positive, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma visited a few wards of the dedicated COVID-19 RUHS Hospital on Tuesday.

"Today visited the new ICU and other areas of the hospital at RUHS dedicated COVID hospital and reviewed the arrangements. Along with this, I also met the admitted patients and asked about their wellbeing," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Sharma was tested positive on November 23 and is currently admitted to RUHS Hospital. (ANI)

