Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven found positive in Noida's random COVID testing at Delhi border

Seven people coming from Delhi to Noida were found positive for COVID-19 during random tests of 147 people at Gautam Buddh Nagar’s border with the national capital on Wednesday, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on November 18 started random testing of people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:30 IST
Seven found positive in Noida's random COVID testing at Delhi border
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Seven people coming from Delhi to Noida were found positive for COVID-19 during random tests of 147 people at Gautam Buddh Nagar's border with the national capital on Wednesday, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on November 18 started random testing of people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital. "Health department officials randomly tested 147 people on Wednesday of which seven persons resulted positive for the infection. 57 people were tested at the DND border where three persons were found positive, while 90 people were tested at Hari Darshan border where four persons resulted positive," according to an official statement. The positivity rate during the random tests in border areas stood at 4.76 per cent, according to the statistics.

These random tests for coronavirus were done through the rapid antigen-based technique, officials said. The administration said such tests would continue in the coming days as well at areas bordering Delhi, they added. At the onset of the random sampling, District's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri had said if anyone is found positive during the test at the border, they will be sent back to Delhi while those who are Noida or Greater Noida residents coming from Delhi but result in positive will be contained in the district.

"Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," Ohri had said, adding all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders. According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, the random testing is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olive by Embassy Launches Asset Light Management Business Under Brand 'Olive Residences'

The Worlds First Millennial Private Residence Club based on sharing economy Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India With a future-forward vision to liberate real estate and make co-living accessible to millennials and migrants, O...

Trade unions strike partially affects normal life in Tripura

Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Thursday due to the nationwide strike called by several trade unions in protest against the Centres economic policies. Most shops and markets were closed and movement of vehicles was thin.Gov...

Nigeria: NAWOJ asks govt, stakeholders to step up efforts to protect women's rights

To observe the International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Violence Against Women in Abuja, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ asked for deliberate efforts for the cause, according to a report by Blueprint.NAWOJ ha...

Alvarez & Marsal confirms withdrawing from Lebanon forensic audit

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal AM confirmed on Thursday it had withdrawn from a forensic audit of Lebanons central bank as it had not received the information required to carry out the task.The decision, first announced by Lebano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020