NGO distributes warm clothes, masks to the poor

ONGC Videsh Ltd and Debating India Foundation on Thursday distributed warm clothes and masks to several underprivileged families in Lal Bagh Basti of Delhi's Shahdara district in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and biting cold.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

ONGC Videsh Ltd and Debating India Foundation on Thursday distributed warm clothes and masks to several underprivileged families in Lal Bagh Basti of Delhi's Shahdara district in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and biting cold. The aid was given to more than 350 families of shelter homes and slum clusters, they informed.

The ONGC Videsh through its ongoing campaign 'Cut The Clutter' collected clothes donated by people for distribution among the needy. "The society must come forward to help the poor and the needy. Facing winter for the poor becomes very tough since they can't afford warm clothes. If all of us decide to donate our unused winter clothes, a lot can be done to alleviate their suffering," Sudesh Verma, president of Debating India foundation, said.

He appealed to more people to come forward and generously work for the poor people..

