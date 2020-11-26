Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

The news comes as AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval. Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the experimental vaccine was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:25 IST
CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study.

Instead of adding the trial arm to an ongoing U.S. process, a new study would be run to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca's studies, Soriot was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg News report. "Now that we've found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study," Soriot was quoted as saying in the report.

Soriot said it would probably be another "international study, but this one could be faster because we know the efficacy is high so we need a smaller number of patients". The news comes as AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.

Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the experimental vaccine was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose. (Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020