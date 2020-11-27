Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in fire incident in Rajkot hospital
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed as "distressing" the fire in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot and urged the Gujarat government to investigate the incident. Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "The news of fire in a Covid hospital in Rajkot is distressing. Similar fire broke out in August in Ahmedabad. The government must investigate seriously into these cases". "My condolences to the family of the patients who lost their lives," he also said.
The fire broke out around 1 am in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, seven of them in the ICU. Twenty eight other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued.
