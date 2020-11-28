Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speed of viral spread causes concern in South Korea

South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 11:35 IST
Speed of viral spread causes concern in South Korea
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring. The 504 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought the national caseload to 33,375, including 522 deaths.

Around 330 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country's 51 million population, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions linked to hospitals, schools, saunas, gyms and army units. Infections were also reported in other major cities including Daegu, which was the epicenter of the country's previous major outbreak in late February and March.

The recent spike in infections came after the government eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest levels in October to support a weak economy, allowing high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and spectators to return to sports. Officials reimposed some of the restrictions this week and could be forced to clamp down on economic activities further if transmissions don't slow.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cosmos Malabaricus highlighting Kerala’s history based on 17th century Dutch records to be launched

A treasure trove of information contained in Dutch historical archives of the 17th century will be brought to light for the first time through a unique Cosmos Malabaricus project, which is under consideration of the Indian and the Netherlan...

PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. This visit was the first of his three-city tour to personally review the ...

India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.India is rep...

Maha CM, Guv not to accompany PM during his SII visit in Pune

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII on Saturday. The Chief Ministers Office CMO said this in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020