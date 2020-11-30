Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital. She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:46 IST
U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Memorial Medical Center, a family, like many across America, watches and waits while a loved one struggles with COVID in an intensive care ward. Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital.

She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said. "I feel as a nurses, we're seeing a type of nursing we've never seen," she said. "Usually they (patients) come in they come in and get better and go home. This is a whole different ballgame. The virus - it's not getting better."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.The CSI300 i...

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordans King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, off...

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up. Upbeat da...

Injured Warner ruled out, Cummins rested for rest of limited-overs series against India

In-form Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a groin injury that he suffered during the second ODI here, while top pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020