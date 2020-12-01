Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccinations before Christmas; trials to transport vaccine and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas: Official

After a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through U.S. airports reached its highest since mid-March, a top government official said on Monday some Americans could begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas. U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized and shipped within days of a Dec. 10 meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration tasked with reviewing trial data and recommending whether it warrants approval.

American Airlines conducts trials to transport COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines began trial flights from Miami to South America in mid-November to prepare for its role in transporting the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. carrier said on Monday. The flights simulate the conditions required for the vaccine to stress test the thermal packaging and operational handling process that will ensure it remains stable.

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazil's biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases. Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will be restricted in Brazil's most populous state which has been the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Moderna seeks U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

Moderna is filing requests for emergency use authorizations of its COVID-19 vaccines with the US and European regulators after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said. Moderna also reported that its vaccine's efficacy rate was consistent across age, race, ethnicity, and gender demographics as well as having a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases of a disease that has killed nearly 1.5 million people.

French health body says nursing homes should get COVID-19 vaccine first

France's top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended COVID-19 vaccinations should target retirement homes residents and their staff first when doses reach the country. Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) suggested rolling out the campaign in stages and on a voluntary basis, like in many other countries.