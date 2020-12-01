Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* French President Emmanuel Macron said that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional restrictions.

01-12-2020
China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, according to a U.S. analyst. In Australia, the state of Queensland has lifted border restrictions and, in the United States, President Donald Trump's special coronavirus adviser has resigned.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The pandemic will further shift the global balance of power in Asia's favour, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, as the health minister said he expected Germany to start rolling out vaccinations by January. * French President Emmanuel Macron said that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional restrictions. * A law mandating the use of masks went into effect in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

* Russia is trying to import foreign-made drugs to fight the pandemic due to a shortage of products at home, as authorities reported a record 569 new daily deaths from the virus. AMERICAS

* The United States entered the final month of the year with expectations that promising vaccine candidates will soon be approved, after 4.2 million new cases were reported in November. * The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of COVID-19 vaccines.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appear before a congressional panel on Tuesday in a hearing likely to highlight divisions over what more should be done in response to the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, government officials said. * Vietnam reported two more coronavirus cases linked to a rare domestic infection in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City, while the government urged public vigilance and tighter enforcement of health measures.

* Japan plans to keep setting aside money to promote domestic tourism in its next stimulus package, according to a draft of the government's upcoming package seen by Reuters, even as rising COVID-19 infections have prompted concern about the campaigns. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Hamas's Gaza leader, Yehya Al-Sinwar, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group, which runs the Palestinian territory, said. * The pandemic is keeping visitors away from Jerusalem's Old City and bringing hardship to residents.

* Turkey will impose a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends, as the death toll hits a record high for an eighth consecutive day. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval. * Europe's health regulator said it had started a real-time review of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* France's health regulator has given positive feedback to a saliva-based COVID-19 testing product, according to the companies Vogo and SkillCell who are involved in developing the product. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets rose and safe havens such as U.S. Treasury bonds dipped as better than expected factory data and signs that the first coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year helped prolong a worldwide rally in risk assets despite an acceleration of the pandemic. * Euro zone factory growth cooled last month as renewed coronavirus lockdown measures hurt demand, leaving the bloc lagging many Asian peers who recovered further from the COVID-19 crisis, surveys showed.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Ramakrishnan M., Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Timothy Heritage and Jonathan Oatis)

