British health secretary very proud of speed of vaccine approval

British health secretary very proud of speed of vaccine approvalReuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:15 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was very proud that the United Kingdom had become the first place in the world to have a clinically authorised coronavirus vaccine, after its regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
"I'm obviously absolutely thrilled with the news. I'm very proud that the UK is the first place in the world to have a clinically authorised vaccine ready to go," he told BBC TV.
