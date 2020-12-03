Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports record 993 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours -health ministry

The previous record number of deaths registered in a single day was 919 on March 27, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,038 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:10 IST
Italy reports record 993 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours -health ministry

Italy reported a record 993 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, against 684 on Wednesday, and 23,225 new infections, compared with 20,709 the day before, the health ministry said. The previous record number of deaths registered in a single day was 919 on March 27, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,038 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.665 million cases to date. There were 226,729 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 207,143.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 31,772 on Thursday, down 682 on the day before. The number in intensive care decreased by 19 and now stands at 3,597. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Also Read: Jordan to open consulate in Western Sahara amid dispute

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020