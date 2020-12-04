Odisha reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,20,394 on Friday as 377 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,760, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 215 were reported from different quarantine centres and 162 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 56, followed by Sundargarh at 47 and Angul at 28. Three districts - Boudh, Gajapati and Nawrangpur - have not registered any fresh case, he said.

Taking to the Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of five COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Of the five fresh fatalities, two were reported from Keonjhar and one each from Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Nuapada. Khurda district accounted for 299 of the 1,760 deaths, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundargarh (149), Cuttack (134) and Puri (104).

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have so far died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said. Odisha currently has 4,558 active cases, while 3,24,023 patients have recovered from the infection.

The state has so far conducted over 60.60 lakh sample tests, including 40,936 on Thursday. The positivity rate now stands at 5.29 per cent, he added.