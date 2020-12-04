World Disability Day: How disabled people face challenges in the labor market

People with disabilities are less likely to participate in the labour force, experience higher rates of unemployment and lower rates of employment on the whole than people without disabilities. Additionally, they face lower rates of paid employment that provides financial security or social benefits. More disability-friendly policies are clearly needed to support them and promote their involvement in the labour market.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2006, establishes, in Article 27 (on work and employment), "the right of persons with disabilities to work, on an equal basis with others". This means that they should enjoy the same access to employment opportunities, remuneration and labour rights as people without disabilities.

Similarly, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was adopted by all United Nations Member States in December 2015, identifies people with disabilities as one of several groups of vulnerable people who must be empowered. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) contained in the 2030 Agenda make explicit reference to disability in a number of labour market-related targets and their associated indicators.

However, despite the significant attention paid to issues of disability in the world of work, not least on 3 December, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.