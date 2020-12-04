Left Menu
Development News Edition

813 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 14 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,84,502 with 813 new infections coming to light on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,59,137, around 91 per cent of the tally, with 1,025 more patients discharged from hospitals.The city has 12,926 active COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:19 IST
813 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 14 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,84,502 with 813 new infections coming to light on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll rose to 10,871 with 14 new fatalities, it said.

The financial capital of the country reported less than 1,000 cases on the sixth day in a row. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,59,137, around 91 per cent of the tally, with 1,025 more patients discharged from hospitals.

The city has 12,926 active COVID-19 cases. So far over 19.55 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 243 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.29 per cent. The city has 450 containment zones while 5,369 buildings were sealed after one or more patients were found.

PTI KK KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 814 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 24,099 new cases

- Italy reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,8...

India's vision of Indo-Pacific envisages free, open, inclusive, rules-based region: MEA MoS

Indias vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. Speakin...

1,579 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 1,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 2,43,997 and death toll to 2,956, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,21,690 after 268 people were disc...

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020