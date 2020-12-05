18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea; recover quickly

Left Menu
Amaravati, Dec 5 PTI A total of 18 people, including children, suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Dec 5 (PTI): A total of 18 people, including children, suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes. The incident in the One-Town area, however, triggered panic among the city residents as talk of a mysterious disease afflicting people spread.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, swung into action immediately and visited the local Government General Hospital to take stock of the situation. He said everything was normal and there was no need for panic.

"We have collected blood samples and sent them for examination to determine the cause of the disease, Nani said. About 60 percent of the victims were in the 10-18 age group while others were older.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI over the phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal. This could be a case of viral infection, he said.

These people complained of body pains, headache, nausea, and symptoms of fits before falling unconscious. But within 10-15 minutes, they became normal and there is nothing serious, Himanshu pointed out. A pediatrician and neurosurgeon were treating the patients and beds have also been readied in the GGH to attend to any emergency, he added.

Water samples have been collected from the One-Town area to check whether any contamination caused the sudden outbreak. These cases are sporadic and not widespread even in that particular locality. But we are examining all factors, Himanshu said.

