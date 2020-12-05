COVID-19: 1,583 new cases, 21 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 1,583 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,45,580, a health official said. With 21 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 2,977, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,23,070, the official said, adding that 178 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,080 patients completed their home isolation during the day. The state is now left with 19,533 active cases, he added.

Raipur district reported 229 new cases, taking its caseload to 47,602 while the fatalities stood at 670. Raigarh district recorded 138 new cases, Drug 128, Janjgir Champa 122, Balod 90, and Bilaspur 87 among other districts, he said.

"Of the 21 deaths, 10 occurred on Saturday and 11 a day earlier," the official added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases2,45,580, newcases1,583, death toll 2,977, recovered 2,23,070, activecases19,533, people tested so far 27,35,767.