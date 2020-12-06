Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 21:38 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:35pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4747 4616 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 871972 859029 7033 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16384 15581 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213759 209211 993 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 239126 232438 1295 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18027 16814 291 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 246809 223772 2989 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3315 3299 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 592250 557914 9643 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48686 46624 698 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 218788 200012 4081 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 243896 228411 2588 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 44958 35923 722 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 113288 106372 1746 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110186 107362 979 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 893006 855750 11856------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 636392 572911 2418 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8840 7834 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 214505 197777 3337 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1852266 1723370 47734------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26073 22848 306 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12237 11453 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3934 3723 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11379 10653 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 321196 315840 1771 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37244 36238 614 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 156226 143415 4915 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 280585 255729 2429 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5168 4596 112 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 790240 767659 11793------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 273341 263744 1472 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32891 32045 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 77997 70634 1285 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 554944 524860 7924 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 499696 467056 8677 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9674351 9135513 140502------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 30655 36627 347 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,44,222 and the death toll at 140,182. The ministry said that 91,00,792 people have so far recovered from the infection.

