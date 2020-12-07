COVID-19: 998 new cases in Karnataka, 11 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 998 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,94,004 and the death toll to 11,867. The day also saw 1,601 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,17,89,715 samples have been tested so far, out of which 76,471 were tested on Monday alone, and 6,472 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of 998 fresh cases reported on Monday, 501 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 7 evening, cumulatively 8,94,004 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,867 deaths and 8,57,351 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 24,767 active cases, 24,488 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 279 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 7 out of the total 11 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (3) and Ballari (1). Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 501, Chikkaballapura 48, Hassan 43, Mysuru 34, Tumakuru 32, Kalaburagi 27, Yadgir 26, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,74,525 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,079 and Ballari 38,370.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,51,065 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,762 and Ballari 37,605.