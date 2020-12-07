France still far above goal of 5,000 COVID-19 cases per day -top health official

France is still far from reducing its number of new COVID-19 cases per day to 5,000, and the risk of a strong rebound of the pandemic remains high, the health ministry's top official said on Monday.

"For the last few days, the level of infections has stopped falling," Jerome Salomon told a press conference.

Two government sources told Reuters that France may have to delay unwinding some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week after signs that the downward trend in new infections had flattened out. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Lawson)