Noida: Active COVID cases return below 1,000

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,540 on Monday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 990 from 1,038 from the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 130 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,466, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.43 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 21,732 while the overall recoveries reached 5,26,721 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,944 on Monday, data showed.