Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Active COVID cases return below 1,000

On the bright side, 130 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,466, the fifth highest in the state.Gautam Buddh Nagars death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:50 IST
Noida: Active COVID cases return below 1,000

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,540 on Monday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 990 from 1,038 from the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 130 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,466, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.43 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 21,732 while the overall recoveries reached 5,26,721 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,944 on Monday, data showed.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020