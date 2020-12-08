Left Menu
Thane district's COVID-19 case count goes past 2.33 lakh

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:13 IST
Thane district's COVID-19 case count goes past 2.33 lakh

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday. With seven more people succumbing to the viral disease, the toll in the district went up to 5,751, he said.

The case recovery rate now stands at 94.56 per cent while the mortalityrate is 2.46 per cent. The number of active patients stood at 6,953, the official added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the cumulative caseload stood at 43,289 with 1,164 fatalities so far,he said.

