Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:48 a.m.

India has underlined the need for the global community to chart out long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics and their impacts, emphasising that barriers to equitable access to affordable medicines and new technologies must be addressed. 11:32 a.m.

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. 11:26 a.m.

The Mizoram government appointed Municipal Commissioner K Laldingliana the administrator of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the term of the present board is due to expire on December 10, officials said on Tuesday. 11:20 a.m.

With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. 11:11 a.m. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday.

10:29 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m. The first phase of the three-tier local body polls began on a peaceful note in five districts of Kerala on Tuesday with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA locking horns in majority of wards.

10:06 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

8:02 a.m. An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.