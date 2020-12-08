Left Menu
1132 a.m.Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. 1120 a.m.With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:04 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:48 a.m.

India has underlined the need for the global community to chart out long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics and their impacts, emphasising that barriers to equitable access to affordable medicines and new technologies must be addressed. 11:32 a.m.

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. 11:26 a.m.

The Mizoram government appointed Municipal Commissioner K Laldingliana the administrator of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the term of the present board is due to expire on December 10, officials said on Tuesday. 11:20 a.m.

With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. 11:11 a.m. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday.

10:29 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m. The first phase of the three-tier local body polls began on a peaceful note in five districts of Kerala on Tuesday with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA locking horns in majority of wards.

10:06 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

8:02 a.m. An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Europes top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarEngland were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europes top si...
